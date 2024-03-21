Mohsin Khan reacts to Karan Wahi's stylish mirror selfies with a fiery comment

Renowned television heartthrob Karan Wahi has once again set social media ablaze with his charm and captivating presence. The beloved actor, known for his performances and engaging personality, recently took to Instagram to share a series of mirror selfies, inviting fans into his stylish world.

Karan Wahi shares mirror selfies

In a move that delighted fans and stirred up excitement across the internet, Wahi captioned the post with a simple yet inviting, "Ek picture Ho Jaaye…(Let’s take a picture)." But it wasn't only his fans who found his charm irresistible. Mohsin Khan, known for his role as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, couldn't resist chiming in with a comment that spoke volumes. With a single fire emoji, Khan dubbed Wahi as "This Goodlookin Boy," adding a touch of friendship and admiration to the blend.

Fans reaction

Wahi's Instagram post triggered a flood of adoration from fans, who couldn't help but shower him with compliments. One fan playfully remarked, "Mirror mirror on the wall who's the cutest of them all," while another fan reminisced about Wahi's recent on-screen triumphs, praising his character, said, “Hero no 1! kal ki episode me Khurana ki jo pitay ki na tumhne... Oh fire akdom fire !!!.... ‘yaad rakhioon delhi se hoon mein’... Yeh delhi wala attitude akdom real & jabardast tha. Your character has every kind of shades so far . With every passing episodes just loving your character more. (Hero no 1! In yesterday's episode, the way you thrashed Khurana... Oh, it was absolutely amazing!!!... "Remember, I am from Delhi"... Your Delhi attitude was absolutely real and fantastic. Your character has shown various shades so far. With each passing episode, I'm just loving your character more).”

Advertisement

More about Karan Wahi

The multi-talented Karan Wahi has long been a fixture in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with his versatility and undeniable talent. From hosting reality shows to playing diverse characters in fictional series, Wahi's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Currently gracing the screens in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani alongside Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh, Wahi continues to enthrall viewers with his portrayal of Virat in this gripping courtroom drama.

ALSO READ: From Ashnoor Kaur to Aditi Bhatia: Remarkable journeys of TV child actors into adulthood