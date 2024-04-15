Pranali Rathod rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Goenka. The actress was applauded for her acting skills. Post her exit from the show, she is enjoying her break. The actress took to social media to share a cutesy video of herself from her childhood and it is super cute, to say the least.

Pranali Rathod shares her childhood video

Pranali Rathod took to social media to share a glimpse of her childhood as she posted a video that appeared to be from a school function. In the video, Rathod looks adorable in short hair with a white hairband. Must say, her smile was as charming in her childhood as it is now.

Take a look at the video shared by Pranali Rathod:

Fans react to Pranali Rathod's childhood video:

Pinkvilla shared the same video on Instagram and asked the fans if they could guess the actress and most of them guessed it right. Several also showered love on the actress. In the comments section of the post, one user wrote: "One and only our queen #pranalirathod," while another fan commented, "Cute pie Pranali rathod".

Pranali Rathod's journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the third-generation lead after Shivangi Joshi's exit. Rathod played Naira and Kartik's daughter Akshara Goenka.

Akshara was a blessed singer and she tried to make a name in the music industry. However, later, fate had different plans and thus she ended up making a career as a successful lawyer.

Pranali Rathod's chemistry with Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) was immensely loved and people shipped the actors to be together in real life as well. They're fondly called 'AbhiRa' and 'HarShali' by the fans.

After exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rathod got busy taking traveling breaks and spending quality time with family among other things.

Along with fans, we too are waiting for the talented actress' comeback on television screens.

