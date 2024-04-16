Usually, a love story on television has the lead couple's journey from being strangers to lovers, marrying each other, facing trying times, and then being happily together towards the end. However, the same didn't happen in the case of Akshara and Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The ardent fans of the show have been upset with the character graph of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu towards the end and were also disappointed with the fact that their favorite couple wasn't given a happy ending. The original writer of the show who penned down the story and characterization of the third-generation, Utkarsh Naithani, finally broke his silence over the character arc and the couple not ending up together.

Utkarsh Naithani talks about the story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan expressed her disappointment in Utkarsh Naithani for not justifying the character of Akshara enough. The fan mentioned that the character wasn't explored much and was used as a tool to glorify the male lead. Utkarsh responded to the tweet and addressed the elephant in the room by discussing his plans with the characters and their love story as a whole.

Take a look at Utkarsh Naithani's long tweet about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Utkarsh revealed how he wrote the sketches of the character but couldn't tell the story he wanted to, as he didn't continue writing the project for a long time. He also revealed that, like fans, he was also disappointed with the storyline and character graph and thus couldn't even see the show.

Utkarsh Naithani on the story he had in mind

Talking about the story Naithani had in mind, he tweeted, "Imagine a story arc, where after marriage, Abhi instead of getting into some new trouble, triumphs in professional life… and his life reaches the next level… but now, he’s uncertain. You see, he’s always been a warrior… he knows only defending (his mother, and Akshara) and aggression (against his father), but he doesn’t know how to live in a world where there are no villains in front of him to fight."

He added, "And THIS is where Akshara comes to his rescue. Coz be it music, family, or love, she understood one thing that Abhi hadn’t… good and bad times pass, but relationships can be (and should be) forever. In my vision, it was gonna be this little world that Akshara created… brick by brick. Some tender moments and sometimes even tough love. A bubble that the outside world wants to burst… Dr. Abhimanyu gets to learn more about life from her. Yes, The life they have lived comes to haunt them. But as husband and wife.. and as Lovers, they survive. And. they. thrive."

Utkarsh Naithani on not wanting to watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

He wrote, "Akshara’s successful life was to be inspiring for the audience too. But… I never got to tell my story. And you’ll never know how it would’ve been. So I accept all the negative emotions. If I was in your place, I’d feel the same. All I can say in the end is that no one other than me can even imagine how I felt as I saw them develop into something .. else (Why I couldn’t watch the show) And I don’t expect anyone to understand that."

The ending of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's third generation

The third season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had one of the most shocking endings. After the entry of Abhinav Sharma (Jay Soni), who marries Akshara after Abhimanyu abandons her, people were waiting for Akshara to return to Abhimanyu. However, the story of the show revolved around Abhinav winning over Akshara's love.

In a sudden turn of events, Abhinav passed away in the show, which gave a ray of hope to the fans regarding Akshara and Abhimanyu's reunion. However, the major twist of Akshara being pregnant with Abhinav's child was a shocker for the entire fandom. Considering Akshara's eternal love for Abhimanyu, the fandom couldn't fathom the twist of her falling for Abhinav and consummating the marriage with him.

Later, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) was shown dead in an accident along with Akshara and his only sign of love, their son Abhir. As the third generation ended, the fourth generation was spearheaded by Abhinav and Akshara's daughter Abhira, further hurting the sentiments of Akshara and Abhimanyu's fans.

The new leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's fourth generation are Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sandhwani, among others.

