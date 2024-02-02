Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Just a few hours ago, the industry was hit with some really sad and heartbreaking news. The famous actress and model, Poonam Pandey, has passed away, and her team made the announcement on her official social media account. It's been reported that the 32-year-old star lost her battle with cervical cancer. Poonam's sudden demise has left many celebrities in shock.

Poonam Pandey was a popular model who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Let us revisit her career and professional journey.

Poonam Pandey in the television industry

Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for providing popularity and fame to its contestants. Although the reality show focuses on overcoming inner fears, it also lets you enjoy the attention of the audience. This is the reason that Poonam Pandey's recognition in the industry got redefined. She participated in the reality show as a contestant in the fourth season. However, she faced elimination and ended up in 11th position.

Besides this, Poonam appeared in the reality show Lock Upp. Eventually, she turned out to be a semi-finalist on the show and finished up in 7th place. Though Poonam did not win, her stint on the show increased her fan base. Lock Upp was won by Munawar Faruqui, who recently lifted the winning trophy of Bigg Boss 17. She marked her presence in shows like Total Nadaniyaan and Pyaar Mohabbat Ssshhh.

Poonam Pandey's work in the film industry

Model and actress Poonam Pandey was known for her active and strong social media presence and captivating modeling career. She marked her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film titled Nasha.

Directed by Amit Saxena, it featured the actress in the leading role opposite Shivam Patil, who also landed his acting debut with this movie. According to the reports, Pandey signed on to star in the planned sequel to Nasha, where she was supposed to reprise her role as Anita.

In 2014, she made a special appearance in a track of the Kannada movie Love Is Poison. Speaking of her other projects, Poonam Pandey was seen in a Telugu action film, Malini & Co. Revolving around the life of a woman masseuse, it has Poonam Pandey, Samrat Reddy, and Suman in pivotal roles.

In addition to this, the late actress was a part of Govinda starrer Aa Gaya Hero. She signed the dotted lines for her special appearance in a dance number titled UP Ki Don. Furthermore, Poonam Pandey did a Hindi film, The Journey of Karma, that was released on 26 October 2018. With her in the role of Karma D'souza and Shakti Kapoor as Mahek D. Shukla, the movie delves into the story of a slum girl. Most recently, Poonam Pandey's final appearance was in ALT Balaji's Honeymoon Suite Room no. 911.

