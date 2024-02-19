Raisinghani vs Raisinghani PROMO: Ankita befriends oblivious Anushka on mission to crush formidable Raisinghanis

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani is a courtroom drama where Jennifer Winget is playing the role of Anushka Raisinghani who is fighting with her father to get a desired position. Karan Wahi takes on the role of Virat Chaudhary, adding excitement to Anushka's career and the storyline. Meanwhile, Reem Sameer Shaikh plays Ankita, the character with shades of grey in the series.

It's been a while since we've seen Jennifer and Karan together on screen. They rose to fame with their previous show Dill Mill Gaye, where they became everyone's favorite on-screen couple. Their chemistry is adored by many, and seeing them reunite is pure joy.

Ankita gives a hint to Anushka Raisinghani

Anuska Raisinghani receives a phone call from Ankita, who is currently doing an internship at her father's company. Ankita confides in Anushka and expresses her wish to interview Aryaman's father. Anushka advises her to rest as it's already midnight. Quoting Anushka’s father she says, “Ma’am agar main so jaungi to duniya mere aage nikal jayegi (Ma'am, if I fall asleep, the world will pass me by).” At this point Anushka gets stunned and questions that isn’t this her father’s line. Ankita, being smart, used this tactic to capture Anushka's full attention amd ease her way into the family to execute her plan. Ankita replied in excitement, “Han to unhi ke quotes se to inta kuch seekha hai maine (Yes, I have learned so much from his quotes only).”

Advertisement

Later in the promo, Anushka asks Ankita about her father and what he is like while driving the car. It seems that Ankita somehow managed to create a secure space in her heart. However, Ankita's true intentions were not what they seemed, as she aimed to reveal the truth about her father to everyone. She replied to Anushka, “Bahut jald poori duniya ko pata chalega. How my father was like (Soon the world will know how my father was like).” With her wit and smartness, Ankita manages to befriend Anushka very quickly.

Ankita's sole mission in life is to expose the truth about Raisinghani to the world. To achieve this, she has become a part of Raisinghani's law firm, keeping a vigilant watch over her enemies. While Ankita knows that she is Anushka's father's illegitimate child, the Raisinghani family remains oblivious to this revelation.

Ankita is skilled at manipulating her enemies like pawns. How far will she go to settle the score with the Raisinghanis? Watch in the upcoming episode of Raisinghanis vs Raisinghanis.