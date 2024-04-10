WATCH: Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh start preparations for Eid; BFFs do THIS sweet gesture for each other

Ahead of Eid-Al-Fitr, best friends Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh follow every year's ritual and get mehendi on their hands. Read on!

By Pramila Mandal
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  01:47 PM IST |  3.4K
Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh
Pic Credit: Reem Shaikh Instagram

The auspicious month of Ramadan is about to end as tomorrow (April 11) we will celebrate Eid-Al-Fitr. The excitement and enthusiasm about the most awaited festival is in the air. Our celebrities have also started prepping for tomorrow. Popular actresses Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair who have been close friends since childhood gave their fans a glimpse of their Eid preparations. 

Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair prep for Eid:

A few minutes back, Reem Shaikh took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans and followers. In this clip, Reem and Jannat Zubair are seen sitting on their balcony with many others and are getting mehendi applied. We also see Reem and Jannat do a sweet gesture for each other as they put mehendi on each other's hands and write one another's names on their hands. Both the actress flaunt their mehendis in this video.

Watch Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair's video here-


Speaking about their friendship, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh stepped into the showbiz world when they were kids. Their friendship evolved with time as they Over the years, both starred in several shows and gained a huge fan base owing to their talent. Apart from acting, Reem and Jannat are popular for their social media presence and for creating interesting content. 

More about Reem Shaikh's professional life:

Reem Shaikh started her acting career when she was just 6 years old and starred in numerous fictional shows. She acted in numerous soap operas like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and more.

Reem played the lead role in the hit show Tujhse Hai Raabta. She starred opposite Sehban Azim and their chemistry was loved by the viewers. After this, Reem acted in another rom-com titled Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan. Her on-screen chemistry with Zain Imam was adored by the viewers.

The actress was also seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal where she starred opposite Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra. She was last seen in the web show Raisinghani vs Raisinghani along with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi. 

ALSO READ: Raisinghani vs. Raisinghai's Jennifer Winget drops sun-kissed snapshots from her vacation diaries; check fans' reaction

Credits: Reem Shaikh Instagram
