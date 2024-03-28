Speculations were rife that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married secretly. Amidst the wedding rumors, the actress confirmed her engagement to the Chithha actor. Besides sharing a beautiful frame flaunting their rings, Aditi chose a very beautiful and unusual caption that did not go unnoticed either. As soon as the duo confirmed their engagement, many actors and celebrities showered love and congratulated them.

Ram Kapoor's sweet wishes to Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Just a few hours ago, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a photo with her beau, Siddharth, with the caption, "He said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." The posted selfie shows them in casual avatars, proving that they remain natural and unfiltered when with each other. Needless to say, The couple chose a wise route to debunk their wedding rumors by calling themselves only engaged!

Look at the photo here:

Ram Kapoor, Aditi's co-star from Jubilee, congratulated the duo and dropped a lovely wish extending his heartfelt congratulations. In the comment section, Ram penned, "Addoooo & Siddoooo !!! Huge congratulations my darlings …. What fantastic news …. Super happy for you guys."

Check out Ram Kapoor's comment here:

Ram Kapoor played a film producer, Shamsher Singh Walia, in the Jubilee series. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the show depicts the Golden Era of Indian cinema and is set in the beginning years of the industry. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjot Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, and Ram Kapoor in significant roles, Jubilee is considered one of the most beautiful series ever made in the Indian film industry.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming series Heeramandi. Meanwhile, Siddharth was last seen in Tamil film Chittha in 2023.

About Ram Kapoor

Thanks to his performance in daily soaps such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and others, Ram Kapoor has built a substantial portfolio in television. He is also a popular figure in the Bollywood landscape and has done numerous Hindi films. The actor has never missed a chance to showcase his versatility.

