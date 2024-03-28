EXCLUSIVE: Sakshi Tanwar denies being approached for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates about one of the most-awaited movies based on the Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari. We exclusively reported about Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi getting cast in the lead roles of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in the project. Recently, reports were doing the rounds about popular actress Sakshi Tanwar being roped in to play the character of Mandodari in the movie.

Pinkvilla always believes in considering news coming from the horse's mouth and we contacted Sakshi Tanwar to chat with her about her part in the big-budget movie. However, Tanwar refuted the buzz.

Sakshi Tanwar is not a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

When contacted, Sakshi Tanwar exclusively told Pinkvilla that she had not been approached for the project. She replied to our message, stating, "I haven’t been approached. Thank you." Now that Sakshi has cleared the air, it will be exciting to see who plays the character of Mandodari opposite Yash in the most anticipated movie.

Meanwhile, actress Indira Krishna has been finalized to play Lord Rama's mother, Kaushalya, in the flick. She recently shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.

Take a look at Indiara Krishna's Instagram picture:

More about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the star-studded project will have actor Ravi Dubey play the character of Laxman, while Indira Krishna will play the role of Kaushaliya. Lara Datta will reportedly play Kaikeyi, while Rakul Preet is in talks to play the character of Shrupnakha. Sunny Deol will play the character of Hanuman, while KGF's Yash will take over as Ravana.

About Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar rose to fame with her stint in the popular TV show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, wherein she played the character of Parvati. Her stint in the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain garnered her immense fame. Her chemistry with Ram Kapoor was quite celebrated. After Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Sakshi has done multiple projects for the web and for the big screen.

