Ram Mandir Consecration: Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee share throwback PICS from their Ayodhya visit

As the nation marks the commencement of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today (January 22), numerous prominent figures from the showbiz world have expressed their devotion towards Lord Ram and their divine connection with Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have shared a special post, marking the significance of the consecration event of the Ram Temple.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee express gratitude for the Ramayan show

A few hours ago, married couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee took to social media and marked the Pran Pratishtha event as they posted throwback photos from their past visit to Ayodhya. Treating fans with the breathtaking pictures, the actress wrote, "The connection is eternal …. From learning from books to being blessed to be playing ( Ram- Sita ) on screen to visiting Ram JANMABHOOMI Ayodhya and today witnessing Pran pratishtha in our this lifetime .. truely truely blessed"

Fans react to Debina Bonnerjee's recent post

The pictures grabbed a lot of attention, and in no time, fans flooded the comments section as they got nostalgic for the Ramayan serial wherein the actors played Lord Rama and Sita, respectively. One of the fans wrote, "Only Ram and Sita I know from my childhood." Another comment read, "You guys so blessed."

For the unversed, Gurmeet Choudhary portrayed Lord Rama in the 2008 television series Ramayan, created by Anand Sagar. He shared the screen space with Debina Bonnerjee, who essayed Sita Mata in the show. Interestingly, the mythological saga was released as a reboot of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987).

During their stint on the show, the duo fell in love and got married to each other. Currently, the couple is parents to two daughters.

About Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Today is a historical day for India as the Ram Mandir consecration event took place. The ceremony marks the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla on the temple grounds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the rituals along with several personalities from different fields. According to the Ram Mandir committee, representatives from different countries will also be present.

