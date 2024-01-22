Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Kapil Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, others chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as they extend wishes

Today marks a landmark day in history as the Ram Mandir Pran Pratisthan ceremony is all set to take place at Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the rituals along with several personalities from different fields. In anticipation of the ceremony, many television celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Neil Bhatt, and others have shared their best wishes with fans on social media.

Kapil Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya and others’ posts on the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to social media and uploaded an animated picture of Lord Ram accompanied by Lakshman and Sita. In the caption, he rote, “सभी राम भक्तों को अयोध्या में प्रभु श्री राम के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के इस शुभ दिवस पर बहुत बहुत बधाई प्रभु श्री राम सब का भला करें #jaishriram #ayodharammandir”

Actor Arjun Bijlani posted a picture of Ram Lalla idol and wrote, "Jai Shree Ram #jaishreeram !!!" Reacting to the post, netizens also chanted, 'Jai Shree Ram' in the comment section.

Actress turned politician Smriti Irani also uploaded a picture of the newly inaugurated Ram idol and wrote, "हम सभी के आराध्य प्रभु श्री राम आ गए...सियावर रामचंद्र की जय!"

Advertisement

Just an hour back, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar uploaded a picture of the Ram Lalla idol and wrote, “Jai Shree Ram #सुस्वागतम्_प्रभु_श्री_राम”

Singer Rahul Vaidya extended warm wishes to his fans. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "राम लला के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के शुभ और ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर आपको सपरिवार बधाई व शुभकामनाएं जय श्री राम "

Kamya Panjabi took to Twitter and wrote, "JAI SHREE RAM #AyodhaRamMandir #RamMandirPranPrathistha #RamLallaVirajman"

Uploading a picture of the idol, actress Rashami Desai wrote, "JAI SHRI RAAM शुभ दिपावली⚘️ M LUCKY THAT IM INDIAN WHERE WE CELEBRATE EVERYTHING AND YET DONT FORGET OUR ROOTS. 2024 INDEED VERY SPECIAL I ALWAYS BELIVE IN "HAVE COURAGE AND BE KIND""

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia uploaded an animated video of Lord Ram and Sita being showered with flowers and wrote, "Ayodha Mein Aaye Hamara Shri Ram!! Jai Shri Ram!"

Actor Dishank Arora shared a video compiling clips from 2023 Delhi's Ramleela where he played the role of Lakshman. Uploading the video, he wrote, "The day is here #jaishreeram #ayodhyarammandir #ram #yogiadityanath #ayodhya #swagatamshriram #pmmodi #ayodhyaverdict #modi."

Actor Vishal Singh posted on Instagram, "Jai Shri Ram “May Lord Ram bless us with wisdom and courage, Jai Shree Ram.” “In the name of Shree Ram, let us foster love and respect for all beings.”"

Tina Datta posted a series of pictures from a photo shoot where the actress is seen dressed up in a lehenga and wrote, "The day we have all been waiting for, as every Indian across the world has their eyes laid out, let’s welcome Ram ji with an open heart #jaishreeram #rammandirayodhya #ram #sitaram"

Prominent actors Mouni Roy, Karan Kundra, and Maniesh Paul also posted on their social media accounts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Shark Tank India 3's Ritesh Agarwal lands in Ayodhya; expresses joy