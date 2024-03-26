As per Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) announcement on Sunday, Ramayan fame Arun Govil will be contesting Lok Sabha elections. The actor will be contesting elections from the Meerut constituency, which happens to be his hometown. Arun Govil took to social media to share his reaction to the news and also wrote a message, expressing his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and the Central Election Committee.

Arun Govil's tweet on contesting for Lok Sabha elections

The Ramayan actor took to Twitter (now X) and expressed his gratitude for being selected to contest the elections. He assured that he would do his best.

Arun Govil wrote, "आ. श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी और चयन समिति का बहुत-बहुत हार्दिक आभार जिन्होंने मुझे मेरठ का सांसद प्रत्याशी बनाकर इतना बड़ा कार्यभार सौंपा है। मैं भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विश्वास और जनमानस की अपेक्षाओं पर पूर्णत: खरा उतरने का संपूर्ण प्रयास करूँगा…जय श्री राम. (Come. Heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi ji and the selection committee who have given me such a big responsibility by making me the MP candidate of Meerut. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the expectations of the public…Jai Shri Ram)"

Take a look at the Arun Govil's tweet here:

More about Arun Govil

Arun Govil has been a part of many films like Paheli, Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin, Himmatwala, and Govinda Govinda among others. However, he rose to fame with his stint as Lord Rama from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Over the years, Arun Govil has been known for his phenomenal portrayal of Lord Rama in the show. He recently appeared in the web series Article 370 wherein he played the character of a politician.

A few years ago, when the nation was hit with a deadly virus and people were supposed to stay indoors, Arun Govil's Ramayan became a source of positivity in their lives. The re-runs of Ramayan were widely watched and the newer generation got to witness the finesse of the actor's craft. Along with Govil, his co-stars Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikalia also got newfound recognition during the lockdown period.

