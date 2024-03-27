On Sunday, 24 March 2024, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) announced that Ramayan fame Arun Govil will be contesting for Lok Sabha elections from the Meerut constituency, which happens to be his hometown. The actor took to social media to thank PM Narendra Modi and BJP for trusting him with the major opportunity. Now, Arun Govil's onscreen brother Laxman from Ramayan, Sunil Lahri, has taken to Instagram and shared his thoughts on Govil's political journey.

Sunil Lahri congratulates Arun Govil for his selection in the upcoming elections

Sunil Lahri dropped a fun video with Arun Govil and congratulated him on getting the major opportunity and responsiblity of serving to the nation. He wrote, "किसी को आप शूट करेंगे तो कोई आपको भी शूट कर रहा होता है, मैं बंदूक की गोली की नहीं कैमरे की शूटिंग की बात कर रहा हूं...अरुण जी को लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी का उम्मीदवार बनने की बहुत-बहुत बधाईऔर शुभकामनाएं, समय आ गया है रील के राम से असली राम बनने का मेरठ शहर के लिए."

(If you shoot someone, someone shoots you too, I am not talking about gun bullets but camera shooting... Many congratulations to Arun ji for becoming the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. Now time has come to become real Ram from reel Ram for the city of Meerut.)

Take a look at the video shared by Sunil Lahri with Arun Govil on Instagram:

Arun Govil's reaction to his selection to contest for Loksabha elections

Soon after BJP's announcement, Arun Govil took to Twitter (now X) and expressed his thoughts on being able to contest for Loksabha elections for BJP. He wrote, "आ. श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी और चयन समिति का बहुत-बहुत हार्दिक आभार जिन्होंने मुझे मेरठ का सांसद प्रत्याशी बनाकर इतना बड़ा कार्यभार सौंपा है। मैं भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विश्वास और जनमानस की अपेक्षाओं पर पूर्णत: खरा उतरने का संपूर्ण प्रयास करूँगा…जय श्री राम."

(Heartfelt gratitude to Respected Shri Narendra Modi ji and the selection committee who have given me such a big responsibility by making me the MP candidate of Meerut. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the expectations of the public…Jai Shri Ram)".

