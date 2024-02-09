Renowned actress Dipika Chikhlia, best known for her portrayal of Sita Maa in Ramanand Sagar's epic Ramayan, took to social media today to share the heartbreaking news of the loss of her cherished pet dog. The beloved furry friend had been an integral part of her life, and Dipika expressed her grief through an emotional post accompanied by a picture of her fluffy companion.

Dipika Chikhlia mourns the demise of her dog

"RIP. You are so loved. Will miss you. Coming back home will never be the same," wrote Dipika Chikhlia in her emotional post. Her social media post reflected the depth of the bond she shared with her pet.

Take a look at Dipika Chikhlia’s post here:

In another post, the Ramayan actress posted two photos of her fluffy friend and wrote a long caption. The Ramayan actress wrote, "In loving memory of our Golden Boy with the biggest heart.

Whose mischievous eyes warmed our souls for 13 beautiful years.

Who was always the light of our life and an angel on earth, now you truly are.

We hope you rest in peace with dozens of balls and carrots, squeaky toys and birds and a whole lot of good food .

You are our heart, rest well whisku #love #doggy #pet #baby #animal #my #heart"

Here's the post that Dipika Chikhlia shared:

Dipika Chikhlia has carved a special place in the hearts of the audience, not only as the iconic Sita from Ramayan but also as a versatile artist. The legendary television series, which originally aired on Doordarshan, continues to hold a timeless appeal among the masses, and Dipika's portrayal of Sita Maa has left an indelible mark on the minds of the viewers.

A few days back, the Ramayan actors, Sunil Lahri, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia reunited for the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They also shot for a music album titled Humare Ram Aayenge. Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri starred as Lord Ram, Sita, and Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television show Ramayan. They also expressed that they were grateful to be a part of the iconic moment.

Currently, the actress has taken on the role of a producer and is busy with her new television show, Dhartiputra Nandini. The show, a family drama, features Dipika Chikhlia in a significant role

