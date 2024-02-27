Article 370: Aditya Suhas Jambhale claims 'showing things correctly' in Yami Gautam starrer; 'We stuck to facts'

Aditya Suhas Jambhale, a two-time National Award-winning filmmaker for his short films, ventured into feature filmmaking with Article 370, starring Yami Gautam. Backed by Aditya Dhar, the director behind Uri: The Surgical Strike, the film aims to unveil the narrative behind the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Jambhale delves into the extensive research undertaken to depict this sensitive story, emphasizing that the film strictly adheres to factual accounts.

Aditya Suhas Jambhale shares the challenges faced during the making of Article 370

Discussing the challenges encountered in the making of Article 370, Aditya Suhas Jambhale emphasized the immense complexity of the subject matter. He acknowledged the historical significance and political intricacies surrounding the decision to revoke Article 370, highlighting its sensitive nature. Jambhale articulated that the primary objective was to maintain a high level of authenticity, opting for realism rather than veering away from reality at any juncture.

The endeavor was to present the narrative as accurately as possible, delving into aspects that were not readily available in the public domain. This pursuit of untold truths served as a driving force behind their decision to undertake the project, with a substantial portion of the film intended to unveil information previously unknown to the public.

Furthermore, Jambhale underscored the gravity associated with directing a political thriller, given its inherent complexities. He emphasized the need to tread carefully, ensuring that the portrayal remained faithful to the intended message while retaining a sense of dignity and realism. Despite the challenges inherent in navigating such terrain, Jambhale expressed satisfaction in navigating these complexities.

Advertisement

Jambhale also claims that he, as a filmmaker, has “showed things very correctly” and “stuck to facts”, while telling the story because it is a “sensitive topic” which was carried out “very secretively” by the government.

About Article 370

In the film, Yami Gautam portrays the character of Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in a narrative set against the backdrop of the valley. The storyline revolves around the significant event of the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 features a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

ALSO READ: Article 370: Yami Gautam thanks audience for proving skeptics wrong; 'People told us that this film won’t work'