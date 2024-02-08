Article 370 Trailer OUT: Yami Gautam and Priyamani shine, but Arun Govil & Kiran Karmarkar throw a surprise

A few days ago, the first glimpse of Article 370 was unveiled and it quickly became the hot topic of discussion as it fearlessly addressed the political matters in Kashmir. And now, the film's trailer has been released, promising to boost the excitement to new heights.

Article 370's trailer is out now

After the teaser, a 2:43 min trailer of the film has been released today and it tells the viewers a little bit more about the issues of terrorism and corruption in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The trailer talks about how Article 370 has been exploited to empower terrorism and corruption in the state and why it was challenging and crucial to remove it. It sheds light on the efforts and commitment of the Central Government in executing the task.

Yami Gautam plays the character of an agent fighting against terrorism and the trailer sheds more light on her fierceness. It looks like she's all set for another memorable performance after OMG 2. Priyamani shines in her character. But it's Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar who grab your attention instantly as they play the role of Prime Minister and Home Minister respectively.

More About Article 370

Article 370 promises a gripping narrative inspired by real events that steered the destiny of Kashmir, as mentioned in a press release. The plot unfolds against the backdrop of neutralizing terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective. The significant move by the Central government on August 5, 2019, to revoke Article 370, reshaped the status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, ultimately leading to its bifurcation into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The film has been helmed by two-time National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale and stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in main roles.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, Article 370 marks the second collaboration of Aditya Dhar and Yami post the success of the 2019 action blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Article 370 is all set to release in the cinemas on Feb 23.

