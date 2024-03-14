One of the most iconic mythological sagas that still continue to rule the hearts of millions of people across the country is Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Undoubtedly the best adaptation of the epic on television, it featured a stellar cast which included Arun Govil as Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and Deepika Chikhlia as Sita. They are still remembered for their characters. Have you ever wondered how much the cast charge back then when the show aired in 1987? Let’s find out.

How much Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and others charged for Ramayan?

Reportedly, Arun Govil who stepped into the shoes of Lord Ram was the highest-paid actor of the show. The actor who enjoyed immense popularity for the role charged Rs 40 Lakhs for the entire show.

Dipika Chikhlia who is still referred to as Sita Maa charged half of what Arun Govil charged. She got Rs 20 Lakhs for the entire show. Her role, chemistry with Arun Govil and acting skills helped her to capture the hearts of the audience. Another lead of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, Sunil Lahri who essayed the role of Lakshman got Rs 25 lakhs for the entire show.

Late actor Dara Singh played the role of Hanuman in Ramayan. He reportedly got Rs 35 lakhs for the show. The actor passed away in 2012, however, he is still remembered for this iconic role. Arvind Trivedi played the role of Ravan and he reportedly got Rs 30 lakhs for the show. The actor passed away in 2021.

Recently, Ram, Lakshman, Sita, aka Arun Govil, Sunil Lahrri, and Dipika Chikhhlia reunited for a music video on the occasion of the pran pratisthan ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya- Humare Ram Aaye Hai. After the ceremony, Doordarshan announced the return of the show on the channel soon.

For the unversed, during the lockdown period, Ramayan was aired on Doordarshan and it garnered high rating. In addition to this, DD Bharti saw the re-release of B R Chopra's Mahabharat. Besides being a popular television drama, Ramayan continues to be a cultural phenomenon and holds special place in the hearts of Indian audience.

