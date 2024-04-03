Popular actor Paras Kalnawat has a massive fan following on his social media profiles owing to his professional life and charming persona. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has gained immense fame because of his work. Currently, Paras essays the lead role in Kundali Bhagya.

Paras Kalnawat shares health update:

However, Paras Kalnawat has not been doing well healthwise lately. The actor recently shared his health update with his fans and followers on social media. Sharing his picture on his Instagram story, he wrote, "Life Update: Unwell since last few days but have been shooting regularly as they say the show must go on. Kindly ignore my dull face and shabby hair in last few and coming few episodes. 1'II be back stronger and better!"

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's PIC here-

About Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

Paras Kalnawat gained popularity for his portrayal of Samar in the popular show, Anupamaa. However, after a while, he took a midway exit from the show citing how he was not happy with his character graph on the show.

Later, when he was offered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras was keen on doing the show. However, the show's producer terminated his contract, stating that he accepted the offer of another show on a rival channel without their consent. The controversy continued, followed by Paras claiming a toxic working environment on Anupamaa sets.

Paras impressed fans by showcasing his dance skills on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. After his successful stint in the show, he was offered the lead role in another hit show, Kundali Bhagya.

About Paras Kalnawat's role in Kundali Bhagya:

In Kundali Bhagya, Paras plays the lead character Rajveer Luthra. He was cast after the show took a time leap of 20 years. Paras portrays the onscreen son of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand. Along with him, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad were also cast in Kundali Bhagya after the time leap.

Paras and Sana play the lead pair in the show and receive immense love from their fans. Fans often ship 'PalVeer' on social media and shower immense love on their on-screen chemistry. Recently, on March 28, Paras and Sana completed one year on Kundali Bhagya and they celebrated this milestone on the sets of the show.

