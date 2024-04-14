Anjum Fakih is among the popular names in the telly world and has a dedicated fan following too. Currently, the actress has been not doing great health-wise as she recently got hospitalized. Yes, Anjum underwent surgery and is now on her recovery path. The actress shared a few Instagram stories and gave fans her health update.

Anjum Fakih undergoes a surgery:

A few hours back, Anjum Fakih took to her social media handle and shared a few Instagram stories. In the first story, she shared a photo of her injected hand. The actress then shared a glimpse of her face and wrote, "Can I make it to the dune mine part 3? Ha ha ha I can be "Listen Al garib." Jokes apart, Small surgery, went well... All good here! Also can this mercury stop being retrograding."

After this story, the Kundali Bhagya actress wrote a note giving her health update. She said, "couldn't reply to all the msgs in my dm, WhatsApp and calls...but thanking each and everyone of you for all the wishes, love and concern.. still in pain but I'll sail through this, Back home safe and sound, Thank you & love you all, Remember me in your duas & prayers! Time to heal & rest."

Take a look at Anjum Fakih's stories here-

About Anjum Fakih's personal life:

For the uninformed, in 2023, Anjum Fakih took to her Instagram to make her relationship official with beau Rohit Jadhav. Anjum and Rohit were in a relationship for some time before they announced it to their fans. However, in January 2024 reports surfaced that the couple had parted ways. Later, in Shraddha Arya's Instagram story, the actress was seen claiming that Anjum is single. However, Anjum hasn't opened up on her relationship status yet.

More about Anjum Fakih's professional life:

Anjum Fakih is among the most talented and most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has been a part of numerous shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Kundali Bhagya, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and more. Currently, Anjum is seen in a newly launched show Dabangii-Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

We wish Anjum Fakih a speedy recovery!

