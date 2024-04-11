After a month of Ramadan, Eid serves as a reward for all Muslims across the world. On the special occasion of Eid, people wear new clothes, pray in mosques, prepare delicacies, meet family members, and exchange gifts. Pinkvilla got in touch with Kundali Bhagya actors Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali who play the characters of Palki and Shaurya in the show respectively and asked them about their celebration plans for Eid. Read on to know their responses.

Sana Sayyad aka Palki on Eid celebration

While speaking about her Eid celebrations Sana Sayyad said, “I wait for Eid throughout the year as it has always been one of my favorite festivals. Every year I try to celebrate it with my family, it's so much fun as we wear new clothes, eat delicious food from Biryani to Sevaiyaan cooked by my mom. I enjoy celebrating it with my close family and friends."

She added, "I believe Eid is about celebrating all the good things and spending time with your family, I wish you all Eid Mubarak, stay safe."

Take a look at Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali's post from the sets of Kundali Bhagya:

Baseer Ali aka Shaurya on Eid celebration

Baseer Ali who essays the role of Shaurya in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya spoke about his plans as well, “Every Eid brings a wave of pure joy. I have amazing memories of this festival, and this year is no different. I remember when I was young, we used to fast for the whole month and eagerly wait for Eid to eat Sheer Khurma and Biryani that my mom used to make. I always loved meeting my extended family members, buying new clothes, going shopping, and a lot more."

He further added, "For the past few years now, I've added my own tradition of buying a new outfit for my mom. It's a small thing, but it makes me genuinely very happy. This year, I will be treating my Kundali Bhagya family with some yummy Sheer Khurma and Biryani, I am sure they will enjoy it. Wishing everyone a joyful Eid filled with love, laughter, and delicious food. Eid Mubarak!”

Pinkvilla wishes all the readers a very happy Eid!

