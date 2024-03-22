According to reports, Shark Tank India 3’s Deepinder Goyal got married to Mexican model, Grecia Munoz. According to HT.com, Goyal returned from honeymoon with the Mexico-born model in February this year. They got the news from sources close to the couple. Neither Deepinder nor Grecia announced the news on social media.

Deepinder Goyal ties the knot to Grecia Munoz

The internet is abuzz with the news of Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Muunoz’s wedding. However, there has been no official confirmation. The Shark Tank India 3 judge who usually maintains an active presence on social media posting about his professional life has not commented on the matter. There’s no picture or video of the businessman with the model.

The news portal reported that a person, who did not wish to be named, familiar with the matter said the couple got married two months ago, adding that Munoz no longer models.

Grecia Munoz’s social media handle which is a public account has no mention of the wedding or any hints about it. However, her bio reads, “Born in Mexico 🇲🇽… now at home in India 🇮🇳”

Advertisement

The former model has been inactive for a long time on Instagram. Her last post is from January which shows her exploring Delhi with her family. She visited popular tourist destinations, including Red Fort and Qutub Minar. The caption accompanying the post reads, "Dilli Darshan (Part 1) - glimpses of my new life at my new home." Before that, she posted in July 2023.

Reportedly, the Zomato CEO was earlier married to Kanchan Joshi, who was with him in the same department at IIT Delhi. The two tied the knot in 2007 and Goyal founded Zomato with Pankaj Chaddah the next year. Joshi is an assistant professor at Delhi University. The two have a daughter, Siara. Goyal has always kept his personal life away from the media and public glare.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher introduces love-making furniture; Check out Shark Anupam Mittal’s hilarious reaction