This season of Shark Tank India 3 saw many unique products from pitchers, while some of them are functional and impressed Sharks, the others left Sharks confused. In the latest episode, the third pitcher left the Sharks, including Namita Thapar, Annupam Mittal, and Vineeta Singh laughing with his innovative products- love-making furniture. Will the confident pitcher who believes there’s a lot of scope for the love-making furniture secure a deal from the Sharks? Find out.

Pitcher introduces love-making furniture

Founder Dalip Kumar from Punjab showcases Luvottica, a love-making furniture brand focusing on sexual wellness, meditation, and yoga. Even before the pitcher entered, Shark Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh had a good laugh seeing the furniture displayed on stage. They even tease fellow Shark Ritesh Agarwal saying, “Aap bataiye ye kya hai aapki shaadi hui hain. (You tell us what is this, you’re married.)”

The pitcher introduces the furniture and says they can also be used for stretching, reading books, and relaxing. His ask is Rs 2 crore for 10% equity. The Sharks control their laughter.

Anupam Mittal gets up from his seat and checks out the furniture. He also says, “Kama sutra se prerit Dalip Kumar, welcome to Shark Tank India. Are you married?” The founder says, “Yes, I am. I am married and 39 yrs old.”

Seeing the furniture, Vineeta Singh remarks that they look uncomfortable for love making. But the pitcher denies it and says that the furniture supports every angle of the body- knees, neck, and back which is essential for intimacy.

Namita Thapar also raises a valid question. Pointing out the recliner, she asks, “If some relative comes to your house, how will you introduce this product?” The pitcher replies that it can be introduced as a rest lounger.

Anupam adds, “Aapne ke interesting position me, s*x life me mirchi tadka lagaya. Next day, you are seeing your relative coming and using that seat. What are you seeing? You will see them? You are saying to introduce as a rest lounger. Sabki neeyat kharaab karoge aap. Parivaar ka parivaar todoge aap. (You will break families).”

The founder believes that there is a lot of scope for his furniture in the hotel industry. Vineeta Singh remarks, “Problem jo hain, market jo hain, ekdam sahi hain, soluution ekdam hi irrelevant hain. (You’ve identified the problem and the market is also right, but the solution is irrelevant)”

Anupam also agrees and says that if a relationship has reached a stage where they need furniture to solve it, then he needs to reconsider.

The pitcher gets no deal from the Sharks.

Shark Tank India 3 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Sony LIV.

