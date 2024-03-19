Ridhima Pandit is known for her stellar performances in various projects on TV and the web. The actress rose to fame with her brilliant performance as a Robot in the popular show Humari Bahu Rajni Kant. The actress gained a lot of appreciation and garnered a lot of limelight.

In a podcast with the Digital Commentary, Ridhima spoke at length about her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, having fewer opportunities and more.

Ridhima Pandit reveals that she regrets doing Bigg Boss OTT

Ridhima Pandit revealed that she is happy that people don't remember her stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 1. She also revealed that she was getting offers for the show right from the time she came into the spotlight. She said, "It is a great platform you must know how to make use of it, like I didn't know, then there's no point. I regret doing Bigg Boss at that time. I should've waited. Because I chose to do the show right after my mother's demise."

She added, "I wasn't prepared to be away from my family. I chose a time which was not right. Because of this, I chose to not speak much or sometimes speak a lot. There was no balance and I take that onus on me. But also, I feel I was unfairly evicted because of the entire 'connection' concept. They should've allowed me to play individually and took away my fair chance."

When asked if she would grab the opportunity again if offered, the Humari Bahu Rajni Kant actress said, "Probably, never say never."

Ridhima Pandit on whether Bigg Boss is scripted

When asked if the show is scripted, Ridhima denied it and mentioned that everything is real in the show. She said, "Koi tumhe kuch bhi briefing nahi deta hai (Nobody gives you any briefing). Nothing is scripted in the show at all." The actress added that after Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, people used to question her if the insects and reptiles used in the stunts were real or fake, and that she would tell them that all those things were 100% real.

Talking about fights in Bigg Boss, Ridhima Pandit said, "Kuch log aate hi iss iraade se hai. Mai unka naam nahi lungi, aap sab jaante hai. (Few people come on the show with that motive. I won't take names, people might know them).

Ridhima Pandit on sorting things out with people after Bigg Boss

When asked about sorting out differences with people after fights in Bigg Boss's house, she mentioned that it didn't happen with her and that she can't suddenly switch to being friends with the ones she had altercations with. She also revealed that she is not the one to not want to patch up. She said, "In that house, there are many other factors that can lead to fights and one needs to keep their guard up."

Ridhima Pandit on not getting good opportunities

She said, "I am in the phase where I'm not getting good opportunities. The ones who are getting work and only getting opportunities repeatedly. So, if we get some work, we have to grab it. We don't really have a lot of choices. Somewhere down the line, I feel, we only have killed the choice factor in us as we grab any good opportunity that comes our way without thinking much about how the project might help us in the future. Only the big stars get to do that. Actors like me are stuck for good options and choices; it is not a good place to be in."

Ridhima is known for her stints in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Hum: I'm Because of Us, Haiwaan, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Bigg Boss OTT.