Rubina Dilaik shares her thoughts on quitting television and embracing motherhood after twin delivery

In a recent vlog by Mr. Faisu, television's leading lady, Rubina Dilaik, joins him for a long drive. Despite TikTok's ban, Mr. Faisu, who rose to fame via the platform, successfully transitioned to Instagram, continuing to expand his vast and devoted fanbase. Recently, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrated the arrival of their twin daughters.

Rubina Dilaik on quitting TV and embracing motherhood

Rubina Dilaik, known for her role in Choti Bahu, is now a mother to two beautiful daughters. She took a maternity break during her pregnancy but has since returned, fit and ready. When asked by Mr. Faisu about her plans regarding television, she responded, “Mere liye television mera bread butter or mera aur mera kya bolte hai mere career ka subhe ka nashtha hai. Mere career ki shuraat hai. Main to television kabhi chhod hi nahi sakti hun. (For me, television is my bread and butter, and what do they say, my career's breakfast. It's the beginning of my career. I can never leave television),”

Rubina Dilaik's perspective on continuing her work

Rubina further shared that she isn't restricted to a single medium, stating, “Mere liye sab barabar hai. Mere liye madhyam zaroori hai. Aur wo koi bhi madhyam ho sakta hai. Madhyam YouTube bhi ho sakta hai, podcast bhi ho sakta hai. Jaha main jaungi apna acha krungi (For me, everything is equal. The medium is what's important to me. And that medium could be anything. It could be YouTube, it could be podcasts. Wherever I go, I will do my best).”

In her recent vlog, Rubina shared that she promised herself that she would get back to work within three months after her delivery as she was getting ready for her photoshoot. And she successfully managed to fulfill that self-made promise. She returned to work and did a photoshoot after 55 days of her delivery. The actress has worked hard on her body to get back in shape.

Why Rubina Dilaik created a YouTube channel

When queried about her YouTube channel by Faisal Shaikh, Rubina replied, “Mera YouTube jab pehli bar YouTube aya na, maine tab sign in kiya hua hai. Tum mera YouTube channel dekhoge na utna purana Youtube channel hai (When YouTube first came out, that's when I signed up. If you see my YouTube channel, it's that old.).” Further, the actress explains the value of her YouTube channel in her life. She says, “My YouTube channel is my way of putting my memories in a video diary, as simple as that.”

In the future, the actress playfully mentioned that when her daughters become older and inquire about her inspiration, her travels, and her friends, she'll just tell them, “Go to my Youtube channel and you will find everything.”

