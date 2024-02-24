Nehalaxmi Iyer is all set to tie the knot with her beau Rudraysh Joshi. In just a few days, we'll be hearing the joyful wedding bells ringing for this lovely couple. The Ishqbaaz actress has already begun the pre-wedding celebrations with great enthusiasm. Following a perfectly coordinated bachelorette party, Nehalaxmi successfully completed her sangeet ceremony. She and her best friend Mansi Srivastava have shared a few glimpses from the sangeet night. Let's take a peek!

Nehalaxmi Iyer's sporty touch to her sangeet's outfit

Nehalaxmi Iyer took to her social media account and posted several pictures from her sangeet ceremony. The soon-to-be bride had a great time dancing with her partner, Rudraysh. Surrounded by her close friends and family, the sangeet ceremony was a wonderful family event. In one of the videos, the couple made an energetic entrance for the evening.

The couple gave it their all on the dance floor alongside the other participants. Nehalaxmi and her fiancé completely stole the show with their stunning and delightful performance. Another standout moment from the event was the actress's lively dance routine with her mother. Not only did their performance look adorable, but the mother-daughter duo also rocked the stage.

Nehalaxmi Iyer and her beau's sangeet look

The Ishqbaaz star was absolutely stunning in her one-of-a-kind georgette gown that had a stylish slit. The elegant high neck and glass sleeves gave her a unique and eye-catching look. Her makeup was glamorous and she accessorized with dazzling jewelry, which added even more charm to her appearance. Speaking of her hair, Nehalaxmi Iyer opted for a half-done hairdo with a beautiful stone-studded hairpiece. And let's not forget about her unexpected choice of sports shoes that perfectly completed her sangeet ensemble. On the other hand, Rudraysh Joshi looked incredibly handsome in his sleek black tuxedo.

Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshi's marriage

Very soon, Nehalaxmi Iyer will get married and embark on a journey of togetherness with beau Rudraysh Joshi. The two are all set to get married on February 22, 2024. They announced their engagement on February 1, 2024, on social media. For the unversed, it was in August last year that their roka took place.

