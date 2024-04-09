Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle seems to have faced a concerning issue in his company. One of the leading brands for wearables and audio devices, boAt, is reportedly facing a data breach. According to Forbes India Report, the personal information of consumers has been leaked. The internet has been abuzz with the news of the data leak for the last two days, and the company also released an official statement.

According to the Forbes India report, the data breach was revealed by a hacker named ShopifyGUY, who stated that he/she gained access to Boat Lifestyle's database on April 5. The hacker then shared files containing the breached data comprising 7.5 million entries on a dark web forum. Personal information such as names, addresses, contact numbers, email IDs, and customer IDs of boAt customers are reportedly available for sale on the dark web.

In an official statement shared with Moneycontrol, the company said, “boAt is aware of recent claims regarding a potential data leak involving customer information. We take these claims seriously and have immediately launched a comprehensive investigation. At boAt, safeguarding customer data is our top priority.”

Regarding the data breach's consequences, Threat Intelligence Researcher Saumay Srivastava told Forbes, “The consequences for companies include a loss of customer confidence, legal consequences, and reputational harm. The major implications make it even more essential to implement adequate security practice."

On the other hand, Aman Gupta was recently seen as one of the Sharks in the show Shark Tank India 3, along with other Sharks: Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Ritesh Agarwal, to name a few. The show went off air after streaming the last episode on 31st March.

