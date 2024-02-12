Shark Tank India 3’s Ritesh Agarwal feels he is not a shark but a dolphin; Here’s why

Shark Tank India 3 is attracting a lot of eyeballs with its fresh and interesting pitches. The show has become an amazing channel for entrepreneurs to come and get funding for their budding businesses. The sharks on the show are also gaining attention for their gipping takes on various brands. OYO Rooms founder and CEO, Ritesh Agarwal has also joined the judging panel. In a recent interaction with Indian Express, he shared his success story and also revealed why he doesn’t identify himself as a ‘shark’.

Ritesh Agarwal says he doesn’t like being referred to as ‘shark’

The newcomer on Shark Tank India 3, Ritesh Agarwal explained his take on being called a ‘shark’. He said that he actually considers himself a dolphin and not a shark. Ritesh stated, “I personally don’t like to call myself a shark. I am probably more like a dolphin. When I was coming to the show, my only motivation was to support the founders and Shark Tank has not disappointed me. Great ideas are valuable, but more than that it is the founder and person behind the company that matters. I believe the jockey is more important than the horse.”

Furthermore, the youngest judge on Shark Tank India 3 talked about his story behind founding OYO. He shared that right after high school, he started trying out. But people did not take him seriously at first. They thought a young person is interested in bringing a positive change, but they were not sure if he would be able to do it. Ritesh quoted, “Back in the day when I wrote cold emails, nobody would respond or was not willing to invest. It started with one hotel in Gurgaon having 20 per cent occupancy in 2013. I finally got a big investor in 2015 and the occupancy shot up to 80 to 90 per cent. Today we serve 17,000 hotels and 1,50,000 homes. Over the years, I have learned that consistency matters. I did not give up, and slowly more critics started becoming believers.”

Advertisement

Take a look at Ritesh Agarwal’s story behind establishing OYO Rooms:

About Shark Tank India 3

Apart from Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh, Shark Tank India 3 will introduce viewers to 6 new sharks– Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua and Ronnie Screwvala.

Ritesh, who hails from South Orissa, has debuted on the show recently. He is getting lauded for his calm and pleasant demeanor. The billionaire entrepreneur was preparing for engineering, but gave up the same to establish a hospitality chain, OYO Rooms out of his love for traveling.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta takes a dig at pitcher for choosing Anupam Mittal-Vineeta Singh over him