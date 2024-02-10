Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta takes a dig at pitcher for choosing Anupam Mittal-Vineeta Singh over him

The recent episode of Shark Tank India 3 had an interesting pitch from a jewelry brand named A Little Extra founded by Diksha Singhi. She managed to impress the sharks and even sealed the deal with Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh. However, Diksha’s decision left Aman Gupta a little disheartened as he was also willing to invest in her business. This made Aman take a funny dig at his fellow sharks, Anupam and Vineeta.

Aman Gupta jokingly tags Anupam Mittal- Vineeta Singh ‘bad sharks’

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, a jewelry brand owner, Diksha Singhi appeared and intrigued the judges with her brand A Little Extra, and ideas. She explained her business to the sharks and revealed that she makes quirky handmade jewelry, including beaded, brass, fabric, terracotta, and shell. Diksha expressed her desire to expand the business in the coming years and managed to impress the sharks with her pitch. She had an ask of Rs 48 lakhs for 6% equity of the company.

Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and others got excited upon hearing the offer. They requested Diksha to show them her products. She showed her funky earrings, necklaces, and more to the judges. Namita and Vineeta hailed Diksha for her incredible business idea. Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta asked the pitcher about the target market, market size, etc. and she answered their questions confidently.

Take a look at a glimpse from a recent episode of Shark Tank India 3:

Vineeta quoted her offer to Diksha and mentioned that she could give Rs 48 lakhs for 8% equity in the company. Anupam requested Vineeta to collaborate with him and they can go for Rs 48 lakhs for 8% equity in the company. Ritesh Agarwal agreed with the original ask of the pitcher and said he was okay with it. Aman also offered Rs 48 lakhs for 8% equity in the company to Diksha. He later joined hands with Ritesh with the same offer.

Vineeta and Anupam made a little change in their offer. They proposed Rs 60 lakhs for 7.5% equity in the company. Diksha chose to go with Vineeta and Anupam. Aman expressed his dismay at Diksha’s choice and joked, “Good product, bad sharks”. Diksha defended the same and called Anupam and Vineeta ‘amazing sharks’.

