Shehnaaz Gill is tasting success owing to her recent projects. After starring in Thank You For Coming, she turned singer for Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shuklla. Most recently, the actress joined hands with the Bollywood actor Sunny Singh for a music video. Titled Dhup Lagdi, the video is already out officially on YouTube. In the song, we can see the Bigg Boss 13 fame in a vibrant desi avatar.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sunny Singh's music video released

Apart from trying her hands at acting and singing, Shehnaaz Gill is known for her lively personality. Currently, she is making headlines as she has collaborated with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Sunny Singh for a music video. The teaser of the scene was unveiled on April 6, and today, the song is finally out.

In the video, we see her in a typical desi avatar. The song marks her comeback to screens in music videos, and Shehnaaz lends her vocals to it. Set against the backdrop of a small village in Punjab, The song narrates the story of a small village where farmers had to leave to find work due to floods ruining their crops. It shows how the women of the village say goodbye to their husbands and fathers as they leave in search of earning livelihood.

As Sunny Singh leaves the countryside, Shehnaaz feels emotional and sad over watching him go. The two share meaningful gestures, and their on-screen chemistry is surely splendid. As the actress is left alone, she remembers the happy moments that she had spent with Sunny. The new single also features a couple of sweet moments between the duo. Lastly, Sunny arrives back in the village and brings a pair of beautiful bangles for Shehnaaz.

Dhup Lagdi has Aniket Shukla and Udaar as the music composers. Directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh, the song is a melodious treat for listeners. The fresh pair featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Sunny Singh together in a frame adds an extra layer of excitement.

Sharing the poster of Dhup Lagdi, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "Adding an emotional touch of love with ‘Dhup Lagdi’ (red heart emoji)."

Shehnaaz Gill's song in Patna Shuklla

A few days back, Shehnaaz Gill announced that she lent her voice to the song Dil Kya Irada Tera for the album of the film Patna Shuklla. To celebrate her new venture, the actress even cut a cake featuring her image on top of it. It also mentioned the name of the song, and it looked beautiful with decorations of a rose petal-like design. For the uninitiated, Dil Kya Irada Tera was released on March 29.

About Shehnaaz Gill

It was her participation in Bigg Boss 13 that Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame. While she was locked inside the controversial house, she made headlines owing to her closeness with Sidharth Shukla. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, she ventured into films.

She landed her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Further, she signed the dotted lines for the comedy-drama Thank You For Coming. On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to appear in her upcoming project, Sab First Class.

Sharing screens alongside Fukrey fame Varun Sharma, the actress has already shared a photo confirming the same. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Sab First Class is expected to be a family entertainer. More details about the same are yet to be unveiled.

Keep coming back to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Aly Goni REACTS to Jasprit Bumrah's menacing yorker; expresses delight over MI's first victory of season