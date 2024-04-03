Shoaib Ibrahim reveals what keeps him from traveling abroad; says, ‘Mujhse nahi hota’

Shoaib Ibrahim has made a prominent name in the world of entertainment through his acting skills. He has also showcased his brilliant dancing talent in reality shows. The actor, who makes it a point to keep in touch with his fans, recently conducted an interactive session on his social media handle. During this fun segment, he shared about his upcoming plans on performing Umrah, missing Bhopal during Ramadan and made a revelation on why he doesn’t wish to travel abroad much.

Shoaib Ibrahim says this about traveling to foreign countries

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shoaib Ibrahim urged his fans to ask him something. One of the questions that came to him was why he doesn’t go to any other foreign location besides Dubai. The Sasural Simar Ka actor stunned everyone with the disclosure that he is scared of flights and always prefers some other mode of transportation. Shoaib also mentioned that he sits in a plane only when it is important.

The 36-year-old stated, “Kyunki mujhe flight se darr lagta hai. Mein bohot his rare cases mein flight mein flight se travel karta hun. Jab mujhe lagta hai ki ab iske alawa kuch nahi ho skta tab. Otherwise, main train prefer karta hun. Haan mein hun aisa. Mujhse nahi hota zyada lamba travel. Isliye hamein jab mauka milta hai hum Dubai chale jaate hain (Because I am scared of flights. I travel by air in rare cases where I know there is no other option. Otherwise, I prefer trains. I cannot travel long hours and that’s why whenever we get time, we go to Dubai).”

Furthermore, Shoaib also talked about why he is not going for the sacred pilgrimage, Umrah. He said that he wants to take his mother along but she is very scared of air travel. He is trying hard to convince her.

Opening up about what he misses about Bhopal Ramadan, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 runner-up listed a few of his favorite places and quoted, “Yaad toh bohot aata hai Bhopal ki galiyan, Chatori gali, Raju tea stall. Agar zindagi rahi toh Insha Allah mein koshish karunga next time 2-3 roze wahan guzarun (I really miss the streets of Bhopal, Chatori street, Raju tea stall. If I stay alive, I will definitely try spending 2-3 days of Ramadan there next year).”

Workwise, Shoaib Ibrahim’s last fictional outing was Ajooni. He appeared recently on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

