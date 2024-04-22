The internet is abuzz with news of tentative lists of participants who will be seen in the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Shoaib Ibrahim is a name that has been suggested in every list since the beginning. Now, amidst this, the Sasural Simar Ka actor, in his recent vlog has been caught having a conversation with his wife, Dipika Kakar that hinted at his participation in Rohit Shetty’s show.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s conversation

The vlog shows Shoaib Ibrahim bringing a tub of ice cream to the bed after baby Ruhaan has dozed off. He tells Dipika Kakar that he feels guilty for having ice cream after working out.

In his words, Shoaib said, “Pata hain jab gym karta hu na, aur phir ice cream khata hu, toh bada guilt sa feel hota hain. (You know when I go to the gym and have ice cream later, I feel guilty)”

In response, his wife asks him to not eat. However, Ibrahim says that there is still time for his next project and he will follow a strict diet before that. While the date for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has not been announced, it will premiere around June or July.

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim's recent social media post:

Shoaib said, “Nahi, abhi, inshallah, jo mera next project hoga, uske liye time hain abhi thoda sa, uske last last main sab cheezein chhod dunga. Abhi do teen mahine kyun itna wo… thoda sa mann ko bhi achha lagna chahiye na? (Not, now, hopefully, there’s still time for the next project, I will stop everything before that. There’s still 2 or 3 months left. I should be able to relax also.)”

Talking about Shoaib Ibrahim's projects, he was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He ended up as the runner-up, with Manisha Rani lifting the trophy. His performance throughout the season was highly praised by judges.

On the other hand, the tentative lists of contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 include the names of Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Mannara Chopra, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Vivek Dahiya, among others.

