Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Kevat helps Lord Rama to cross Ganga; washes his feet as a token of respect

Shrimad Ramayan has entertained viewers with its engaging portrayal of the epic mythological saga. In addition to its magnificent settings and screenplay, the show is being applauded for its exceptional casting. Talented actors Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, and Basant Bhatt are excelling in their roles as Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshmana respectively. Currently, Shrimad Ramayan is focusing on Lord Rama’s exile track. As per the new promo, he will come across boatman, Kevat soon.

Lord Rama appreciates Kevat’s pure faith

The official social media handle of SonyTV has uploaded a promo of Shrimad Ramayan giving an insight into what is in store for the viewers. It shows Kevat giving a warm welcome to Lord Rama as he reaches the shore of Ganga with Goddess Sita and Lakshmana. Kevat spreads flowers on the path graced by Ram. Kevat gets emotional on meeting Lord Rama, makes him sit comfortably, and takes his feet in his hand. He looks up to Ram for his permission to wash his feet. When he nods, Kevat begins cleaning his feet before making him enter his boat.

Fans are curious to see how the upcoming episodes of Shrimad Ramayan will depict the beautiful scene from the Ramayan where Kevat ferries Lord Rama, Sita Mata, and Lakshmana across the Ganga river.

The caption of the promo about Kevat Prasang reads, “गंगा तट पर केवट रोके, पार उतारूंगा पग धो के | देखिए केवट प्रसंग श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Kevat stops on the shore of Ganga, will let Ram cross the river after washing his feet. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

In the previous episodes of Shrimad Ramayan, Lord Rama makes a tough decision to relinquish the throne of Ayodhya in order to fulfill his mother Kaikeyi's desire. He agrees to embark on a 14-year exile. Upon hearing this, Ram's younger brother, Lakshmana becomes overwhelmed with emotions and starts crying. Lord Rama comforts him and reminds him of his responsibilities as a son.

Shrimad Ramayan also stars Arav Chowdharry, Shilpa Saklani, Anandi Tripathi, and Bhavana Aneja alongside the lead actors. It began airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024. It is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

