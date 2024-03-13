Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Hanuman tries to save Sugreev from Bali’s anger; stands against him

Shrimad Ramayan is getting interesting with every passing episode. The show recently saw the biggest devotee of Shri Ram, Hanuman making an entry into the show. Now, in the coming episodes, Sankat Mochan Hanuman played by Nirbhay Wadhwa will be seen protecting Sugreev from Bali’s wrath. He will try to pacify the situation between the two brothers.

Will Hanuman be able to save Sugreev?

As per the latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV, Bali challenges Sugreev to pick up the weapons and defeat him in a war in order to get the throne. He also accuses Sugreev of intending to get married to his wife. Bali states, “Yadi iski drishti meri patni par hai toh kare prahar aur le jaaye use (If he has his eyes on my wife, then attack and take her along).”

Bali then moves forward to begin the attack on Sugreev. However, Hanuman comes in between and tries to stop him. Sugreev asks Hanuman to step back and tells him that his brother’s anger is valid. He allows Bali to do whatever he wishes to do with him. Bali asks Sugreev to fight with him. Sugreev folds his hands and adds that he does not have the courage to fight with his father-like brother.

Advertisement

Bali’s fury intensifies and goes on to attempt to hit Sugreev. Hanuman holds his weapon and stops him from doing so.

The caption of the promo reads, “युद्ध पर जो लगा दे विराम, वही तो हैं संकट मोचन हनुमान | देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (The one who can put an end to war is Sankat Mochan Hanuman. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

In the previous episode of Shrimad Ramayan, a priest asks Lord Rama to meet Sage Agastya, who even after being small possesses great powers.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is a captivating rendition of an epic mythological saga. It stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. It began airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024 and is bankrolled by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Agnihotri talks about Apurva Agnihotri’s support: ‘I said yes to Shrimad Ramayan because of my husband’