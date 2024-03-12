Shilpa Agnihotri says she would cry daily as she missed her daughter on sets of Shrimad Ramayan

mythological saga, Shrimad Ramayan. The talented actress is winning praise for her portrayal of Kaikeyi on the show. However, taking the decision of returning to TV was not easy for Shilpa, who is also now a mother to 14-month-old, Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri. In an interaction with Etimes TV, the actress spoke about her experience on the sets of the show.

Shilpa Agnihotri reveals crying daily on Shrimad Ramayan sets

Discussing how it was a tough call to leave behind her daughter and shoot, Shilpa Agnihotri said that initially, she used to cry a lot missing her daughter on the sets. She stated, “Only because I used to pity the makeup girl that she will have to do my makeup again, I would use a piece of malmal cloth and stop my tears rolling down my cheeks. It is not easy at all. It is the toughest thing one can do.”

Furthermore, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress shared how she ended up signing Shrimad Ramayan. She quoted, “I would say that God arm-twisted and got me to do this show. I declined the offer but Siddharth Kumar Tewary kept pushing me to take this up in times when there are girls prettier, more talented and good-looking than me. They had everything going for them and had no reason to chase me the way they did. Eventually, I had to accept it as God’s decision for me.”

Take a look at Shilpa Agnihotri’s post on Shrimad Ramayan

Shilpa credited her better half Apurva Agnihotri for her comeback. She said, “It doesn’t get better when you have such a strong and supportive husband. He left everything and shifted to Umbergaon with her for three months. It was only because of him that I could do the show.”

Shrimad Ramayan has received a tremendous response from the audience. The show also stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, and Nikitin Dheer among others. It airs every Mon-Fri at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

