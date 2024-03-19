Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is currently the talk of the town due to his arrest in the snake venom case. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. Registered under the Wild Life Protection Act, the case took a shocking turn after Elvish admitted to arranging snake venom for rave parties. Meanwhile, Aly Goni has reacted to a video of Elvish Yadav's mom's crying that went viral on the internet recently.

Aly Goni's tweet on video of Elvish Yadav's mother crying

After a short clip wherein Elvish Yadav's mom was seen crying after her son was arrested in the snake venom case went viral on the internet, Aly Goni reacted to it. A few hours ago, the Bigg Boss 14 fame took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "After seeing elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart (heartbroken emoji).. I hope she meets her son asap and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in future."

Look at Aly Goni's tweet here:

Elvish Yadav's arrest in the snake venom case

In November 2023, Elvish Yadav was accused of using snakes and their venoms at a rave party in Noida. The samples from the party were sent to the Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory, and the reports confirmed the traces of cobra and krait snake venom. Most recently, in a shocking turn of events, Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida police.

Later, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner admitted to his involvement in the case and even accepted that he knew the five accused individuals who were arrested for their connection to the rave party case last year. As per the reports, Elvish Yadav has been taken in for 14-day custody.

For the unversed, when the rave party case gained attention across digital platforms, Elvish Yadav posted a video, thereby denying his involvement in the case. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also mentioned that he would cooperate with the police officials in the legal proceedings. Meanwhile, his video with a snake went viral on social media, and Elvish clarified it to be from a shoot.

