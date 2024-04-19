Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She gained fame through her captivating presence on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Apart from television, she has also worked in the Punjabi film industry. The actress recently shared glimpses of her workout session.

Jasmin Bhasin shares a glimpse into her intense workout

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Tashan-e-Ishq actress uploaded some snippets from her workout session. In the video, the actress can be seen gracefully mastering various exercises, including an impressive handstand to enhance her flexibility and core strength. She not only showcased her commitment to fitness but also offered fans a glimpse into her journey of learning and practicing the handstand. She wrote in the caption, “Sweat now shine later.”

As soon as Jasmin Bhasin posted the video, fans filled the comment section and praised her for setting fitness goals. One user wrote, “Your shine has made the whole atmosphere sweet.” Another user commented, “I am also practicing the same, hand stand. I know how difficult it is to swing and then balance.”

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's love story

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni formed a strong bond during their stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and their friendship grew stronger over time. Despite speculation, they consistently denied any romantic involvement.

However, things changed when Aly, as a wildcard contestant, entered the Bigg Boss 14 house while Jasmin was already in the house. As they shared more moments together, It made them realize they had feelings for each other. Eventually, their friendship turned into a romantic relationship on the show.

More about Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin entered the entertainment world through the Tamil movie Vaanam. She acted in various South Indian films like Beware of Dogs and the Telugu film Veta. She gained fame for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in the TV series Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and more.

Additionally, she showcased her talent in reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. She made her Punjabi film debut with the comedy-drama Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal.

