A shocking development has occurred in Elvish Yadav's involvement in the sane venom case. The Bigg Boss OTT winner was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the case which was filed under Wild Life Protection Act. Now, as per a report in NDTV, Elvish Yadav has admitted to his involvement in the case.

Elvish Yadav admits arranging snake venom for rave parties

In a shocking turn of events, the young YouTuber has admitted his involvement in the snake venom case, which he earlier denied and claimed to be framed. Yadav didn't only accept arranging the supply of snake venom at rave parties but also confessed that he knew the five accused who were arrested in the same case last year.

As per reports, Yadav admitted that he met the accused in several rave parties and was in contact with them.

Charges against Elvish Yadav

While the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was sent to a 14-day judicial custody yesterday, he will have to face a new set of charges against him.

He was remanded in 14-day judicial custody yesterday. Along with facing charges under the Wild Life Protection Act, he will now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Section 29 is also leveled against Yadav which involves drug-related conspiracies like buying and selling drugs.

Reports have it that bail is not easily granted to the accused with such heavy charges.

