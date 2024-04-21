Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni never shy away from expressing their love out loud. They get spotted in each other's company several times and also share mushy pictures and posts. Recently, the couple went on a movie date along with a few friends and were spotted by the paparazzi.

As they posed for a picture for the paps, they commented on #JasLy's wedding and Bhasin had a savage reaction.

Jasmin Bhasin's smart reply to paparazzi on mention of wedding

Off late, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are often asked about their marriage plans and they've mentioned that they would take the plunge when they're ready. The duo was spotted after a late-night movie with good friends Eijaz Khan and Sandiip Sickand. When they posed for a picture together, a member from the media commented 'Shaadi Mubarak' directed towards the only couple present there.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress quickly responded to the comment and said, "Kiski? Aapki?" (Who's wedding? Your's?).

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, and Sandiip Sickand's video here:

More about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's love story

Jasmin Bhasin has revealed her love story with Aly Goni several times on various platforms. She had mentioned falling for Aly during Khatron Ke Khiladi days. However, Goni decided that they remain friends as he didn't want to ruin the beautiful friendship they shared.

It was when Jasmin Bhasin entered Bigg Boss 14 that Aly Goni realized his love and care for her. When she faced challenges and emotional turmoil in the house, he took the major decision of entering the show, unplanned. Amidst the show, Aly slyly proposed to Jasmin and they started dating.

