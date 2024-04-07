Aman Gupta, one of the favorite sharks among viewers, has been on the judges' panel since the first episode of Shark Tank India. As the co-founder and CMO of BoAt Lifestyle, he is celebrating his wedding anniversary today. On this occasion, he shared a video with his wife on social media recalling their love story.

Aman Gupta shares a video with his wife Priya Gupta on their wedding anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Shark shared a beautiful video recalling their journey together and expressing gratitude for a significant decision that changed his life. He wrote in the caption, “Thank God I took that train. Celebrating the day our journey began. #DDLJ2.”

In the video, Aman’s voiceover was used, in which he said, “Mai platform par khada tha or chart mein dekha uska naam tha, na mere paas ticket na kuch. Train chal rahi thi or mai bhi chad gaya. I wanted her back and the rest is history. (I was standing on the platform and saw her name on the chart, with no ticket or anything with me. The train was moving, and I boarded too. I wanted her back, and the rest is history).”

His love story resonated with the movie DDLJ in the clip. Aman was seen catching the train and holding his wife's hand, recreating the iconic scene from DDLJ.

Fan reactions

As soon as Aman Gupta posted the video, his friends and fans filled the comment section with all their love and wishes. Namita Thapar, another shark of Shark Tank India, commented, “Pune!!!! Best wishes to the made-for-each-other couple.” One user wrote, “Hahaha...yeh love story ek dum filmy hai!! Happy Happy Anniversary Pri and Aman!! Lots of love to both of you! (Hahaha... this love story is straight out of a movie!! Happy anniversary Pri and Aman!! Lots of love to both of you!).” Another user wrote, “Happy anniversary @boatxaman and @piadagger! Wishing you both infinite years of blissful togetherness!”

More about Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of boAt, recently received the Best Celebrity Creator Award on March 8 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored content creators at the National Creators Award ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

