Sugandha Mishra recently turned mother after welcoming her little daughter with her husband, Sanket Bhosale, last year. She announced embracing parenthood by taking to social media and also posted a picture of her baby with the face hidden.

Recently, in a talk session with Rubina Dialik, the comedian revealed that she wanted to take her first picture with her baby in the way Kareena Kapoor Khan did.

Sugandha Mishra reveals the story behind the first picture with her baby girl

Hosted by Rubina Dilaik, Sugandha Mishra appeared in the first episode of the second season of Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Motherhood Journey and shared some of her experiences related to motherhood. Besides elaborating upon how she changed after pregnancy, the comedian revealed that she wanted to click her first pic with her baby girl like Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan with Taimur.

Sugandha went on to explain that she held her daughter in her hands, and that was when her sister-in-law asked the comedian, "Kaisa lag raha hai. Maine bola mujhe na Kareena Kapoor style mein photo kheenchani hai. Maine dekha tha jab hua tha baby, tab Kareena, Saif, aur Taimur beech mein tha. Toh maine bola mujhe aise hi photo chahiye. Toh humne jab reveal kiya toh wo wahi picture hai jo Kareena ke post mein tha Instagram pe jisme unhone face hide kiya hua hai."

(How are you feeling? I said I have to take a photo in Kareena Kapoor style. I saw that the moment the baby was born, Kareena, Saif, and Taimur were in the middle. So I told that I want a photo like this. So, when we revealed it, the picture was similar to what Kareena posted on Instagram in which his face was hidden)."

Have a look at Sugandha Mishra's picture:

Further, taking the conversation ahead, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra added that she has become calm and patient post-pregnancy. The comedian admitted that she keeps forgetting things ever since she turned mother. In addition to this, she also expressed that her life has changed completely ever since welcoming her little girl.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Sugandha Mishra opens up on what changes she has gone through after pregnancy; 'I have become mature'