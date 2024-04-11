Gauahar Khan drafted a saccharine note extending her wholehearted wishes for Eid while celebrating her son Zehaan turning eleven months old. On the occasion, the actress yearned a thoughtful wish for the entire humankind and showed her gratitude towards her son for giving birth to her.

Gauahar Khan celebrates Eid and son turning 11 months old

This year’s Eid turned out to be extra special for Gauahar Khan, as she had two genuine reasons to celebrate. Among these, the first was the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, followed by Eid and the other one was her son Zehaan turning eleven months old on April 10th.

The actress dropped pictures of Zehaan’s sweet moments from this month along with a heartfelt note where she penned down her gratitude towards the Almighty as her son turns eleven months old, “Allahumma Baarik. 10th April we completed a blessed month of Ramadan and my Zehaan turned 11 months young.”

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s anchor further added, “Alhamdulillah. We have prayed for all of humanity, we seek your love n blessings.”

She then credited her son for bringing abundance and happiness into Gauahar and Zaid Darbar’s lives. The profoundness of her gratitude was composed as “#myZehaan ma sha Allah. You light up all our worlds.”

Further, she wrote, “Sharing our special moments of the month.” The pictures include Zehaan’s first holy visit to Mecca and Madinah. Concluding her note, she respectively wished on Ramadan, and Eid, “Chaand Mubarak to all in India and Bangladesh. And Eid Mubarak world.”

Many celebrities, including Bharti Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Amyra Dastur, Sugganddha Mishra, Nigaar Khan, and many more, expressed their love in the comment section.

More about Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan exchanged wedding vows with Zaid Darbar on December 20, 2020, and welcomed their son on May 10, 2023. Yesterday, ahead of Eid, their son turned eleven months old. After the conclusion of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where the actress was serving her hosting duties alongside Rithvik Dhanjani, she visited Mecca and Madinah along with her husband Zaid and son Zehaan. The couple revealed their son’s face for the first timeduring their holy visit.

