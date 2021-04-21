EXCLUSIVE: Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale to take COVID precautions on D day: ‘Guests will take RT-PCR test’

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are tying the knot on April 26 in Jalandhar

Earlier this week, The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale announced their engagement on social media. They are tying the knot on April 26 in Jalandhar, so Pinkvilla reached out to the groom-to-be to know more about the wedding preparations. Sanket admits that he is having butterflies in his stomach. “It feels like what Modi ji and Salman bhai didn’t do, I am going to do that. That’s a big thing (laughs). I am getting jitters, but it's also a very nice feeling. Finally it's happening,” says Sanket.

He further adds, “Jaise hota hai na do pyaar karne walon ke beech zamana aa jata hai, vaise corona aa chuka hai. It's a complete filmi scene out here. In fact, we were trying (to get married) last year too, but we had to postpone it because of Covid. Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government.” Sanket also informs that it will be a traditional marriage. “Sugandha and I both consider that to be very important. I always follow what Sugandha says,” states Sanket.

We feel very happy when we get to make people laugh and entertain them, and by now we have got habituated to that Sanket Bhosale

The comedian says that Sugandha and he have many similarities. “Hum logon ke beech rehke maza karne wale log hai. We are very simple people - less of show off and more of fun. We feel very happy when we get to make people laugh and entertain them, and by now we have got habituated to that. Besides that, travelling and food is also something that we enjoy a lot,” says Sanket, adding that they plan to organise a party for their industry friends once things go back to normal.

Sanket has taken all the precautions at his wedding venue too. “Being a doctor myself, I have taken all the precautions. The guests will take the RT-PCR test before going to the airport, and at the venue there will be an antigen test done too. All I pray is that everyone gets out of the Covid situation as soon as possible, so that things can go back to normal,” Sanket signs off.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts with her swag as she performs to Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' after Selena Gomez's song

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×