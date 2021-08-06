EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dr. Sanket Bhosale & Sugandha Mishra Bhosle on life after marriage & The Kapil Sharma Show

Dr. Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra Bhosle tied the knot in April this year. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the duo opened up about marriage, Zee Comedy Show, and much more. When asked how life has changed after marriage, here’s what they had to say. “There’s a sense of responsibility, which I feel. It’s a big time responsibility,” says Sanket.

Sugandha adds, “There are a lot of changes that have happened of course. Now our bond is much stronger. I feel a sense of security, and that I can be dependent on someone. Sanket cares a lot. Especially in today’s time, having a doctor at home is very important, so in that case I am very lucky. He’s very caring, a complete family boy, and he’s very emotional too. I knew that, but I didn’t know that he’s so emotional. After marriage, I have got to know that Sanket is extremely emotional. We are getting to know many things about each other with every passing day.”

Meanwhile, the duo were an important part of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). Since the show is now coming back on the small screen, will they be a part of that too? “We will first finish with our prior commitments and then take up more work,” states Sanket. Sugandha adds that she wants more and more people to make comedy shows.

“Especially in today’s time, when everyone is so stressed, so it is basically the need of the hour. When I got to know that they (TKSS) are coming back with the show, I was really very happy. I wish luck to all of them,” says Sugandha.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar: Actress rings in her special day with husband Shoaib Ibrahim