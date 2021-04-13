EXCLUSIVE: Zee TV’s new show Comedy Club is in the works; Sugandha Mishra & Sudesh Lehri being considered

Actors Punit Pathak, Karan Patel and Jay Bhanushali are also being considered for the show, which is scheduled to roll by June end

While Star Plus had introduced Comedy Adda in February earlier this year, there are rumours that The Kapil Sharma Show might also return to Sony TV in May. Now, we have learnt that another exciting comedy show is in the works. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that ZEE TV too is coming up with a new show, which is tentatively titled Comedy Club. Currently the show is in the planning stage and is expected to roll by the end of June.

“The format will be an interesting combination of stand up and on stage skits revolving around pop culture. They are considering comedians Sudesh Lehri, Sugandha Mishra, Sidharth Sagar and Balraj Syal for the show. It will also feature some television actors, and are considering Punit Pathak, and Jay Bhanushali for the same. While some celebs have been approached, some are still being reached out to. The show will also feature some fun tasks and competitions for which the artists will be divided in teams,” informs a source close to the development.

Lehri has earlier been a part of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao. Mishra too has appeared in many popular shows like The Drama Company and Kanpur Wale Khuranas. Meanwhile, a few years ago, Zee TV used to host another comedy show called Gangs of Haseepur, which was being judged by Mandira Bedi and Tanishaa Mukerji. On the fiction side, the channel was earlier known for Nupur Asthana’s Hip Hip Hurray and Ekta Kapoor’s Hum Paanch.

