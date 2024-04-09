Sugandha Mishra married Sanket Bhosale and recently embraced motherhood. The couple welcomed a baby girl in December 2023 and announced the same on their social media handles.

Recently, Mishra appeared in the first episode of the second season of Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Motherhood Journey, hosted by Rubina Dilaik. During their candid conversation, the comedian opened up about the changes she has noticed in herself after pregnancy.

Sugandha Mishra has become calm and patient

It has only been a few months since Sugandha Mishra started a new chapter in her life by welcoming a baby girl last year. As she appeared on Rubina Dilaik's show, the comedian discussed various aspects of motherhood and underlined how things have changed for her. Talking about her personality and the changes post-pregnancy, Suganda commented that it felt like she had been reborn.

She stated, "Mujhe actually lag raha hai, mera naya janm huya hai. Main itni shaant ho chuki hoon, main mature ho chuki hoon, mere andar patience aa gayi hai (I actually feel like I have been born again. I have become so calm, I have become mature, I have gained patience)."

Have a look at Sugandha Mishra's post:

Continuing the conversation, Rubina Dilaik asked Sugandha if she forgets things after becoming a mother. The latter replied, "My God. Meri memory itni sharp thi na. Mai sach bata rahi hoon abhi na just maine aapse bola...main kuch kehne wali thi na abhi, kya kehne wali thi (My God. My memory was so sharp. I am telling you the truth, I just told you...I was about to say something, what was I about to say?)."

Meanwhile, Rubina stated, "This mom's brain na jahan pe aap ekdm blank ho jaate ho, aapko kuch yaad nahi rehta (where you go completely blank, you don't remember anything), it's true." The Bigg Boss 14 winner revealed that she initially used to forget to whom she fed milk. The Choti Bahu fame added that she maintains a diary in which she writes down the time at which she fed her daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa.

