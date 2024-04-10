Twin daughters' mom Rubina Dilaik says she forgets which of her babies she just fed milk to

Rubina Dilaik is currently busy fulfilling her parental duties. She is a doting mother to twin daughters- Jeeva and Edhaa, whom she welcomed with her husband Abhinav Shukla in November last year. Recently, the actress announced the second season of her podcast Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi and hosted comedian Sugandha Mishra in the first episode. During an enlightening chat, both the girls discussed various challenges that a mother goes through.

Rubina Dilaik makes interesting revelations about motherhood

In an engaging conversation with Sugandha Mishra, Rubina Dilaik reflected upon the problem of forgetfulness that new mothers suffer from. She stated, “I told you that I was going to say something and I keep thinking ‘What was I going to say?’ This mom’s brain where you go blank and you don’t remember anything.”

Frank and forthcoming as always, the actress went on to share an amusing episode of forgetting which of her twins she just fed, leaving Sugandha in splits of laughter. She quoted, “And many times it has happened in the beginning that I don’t remember who I fed milk to. I have a diary in which it is written, for example, 2:45 Edhaa, 3:30 Jeeva. I have to write down the names of the babies I have fed. Because I forget that too.”

Take a look at the teaser of Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi here:

Furthermore, Rubina acknowledged the cruciality of a strong support system for new moms. She expressed gratitude to her mother who is standing by her side like a rock at this time and said, “The respect that I had for my mom has increased. My mother would say ‘I want to see my own house. I want to go back’. Like a little girl, I request her ‘Please, don’t go mom. Not now. And all the mothers I talked to, they say that getting back to your old life is not possible.”

About Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik catapulted to fame with her first show, Choti Bahu. Following this, she featured in hit shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Apart from fiction, the diva has tried her luck in reality shows too. She has been part of Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She recently made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Chal Baji Chaliye.

On the personal front, Rubina Dilaik married Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018, after a courtship of a few years. The duo became parents to non-identical twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa on November 27, 2023.

