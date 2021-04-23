  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Sugandha Mishra says Sanket Bhosale is very caring & family oriented: ‘I love that about him’

Sugandha told Sanket that they should get married as per Maharashtrian rituals too once things get better
2954 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Sugandha Mishra says Sanket Bhosale is very caring & family oriented: ‘I love that about him’ (Pic Credit: Dr Sanket Bhosale / Instagram)
Recently The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale had announced their engagement on social media, and that they are getting married on April 26 in Jalandhar. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the groom-to-be had admitted that he is getting jitters, but it's a nice feeling too. Now in an exclusive conversation, Sugandha reveals that she and Sanket share a similar taste in a lot of things. “We love to travel, eat, sing and our sense of humour is also very similar. Sanket’s mom wanted to be a singer, while my mom wanted to be a doctor. So now both their wishes have been completed. Sanket is very caring and family oriented, I love that about him,” says the actress. 

Sugandha admits that she wanted to have a grand wedding, but could’t do so because of the ongoing Covid-19 situation. “I had dreamed about a big fat wedding, but forget about it being grand, now day by day (the guest list) is also getting smaller. When we announced (the wedding), the limit here (Jalandhar) was for about 50 guests, so at least the family members could have attended. But the limit has become even less now. We were earlier supposed to get married in December 2020, but I had asked to postpone it as I wanted a grand wedding. We had assumed that everything would get better by April 2021, but now there is a second wave of Covd. In fact, we were even discussing if we should postpone it again,” says Sugandha.

I was telling Sanket yesterday that when things get better we will get married as per Maharashtrian rituals too and invite everyone
Sugandha Mishra

However, the wedding is happening as planned. “Mom and dad are of the opinion that we should go ahead with the plan. They are like, ‘baad mein tum log parties karte rehna’ (You guys keep celebrating later). In fact, I was telling Sanket yesterday that when things get better we will get married as per Maharashtrian rituals too and invite everyone. He was like, ‘tumhe jitni baar karni hai utni baar kar lenge’ (We’ll get married to each other as many times as you want),” Sugandha laughs.  

Sugandha is also quite excited about her entry at the wedding. “I had planned my entry in a certain way. Chahe koi bhi na dekhe, main video bana ke baad mein dekhungi (Even if no one sees it, I’ll make a video of it and watch it later),” Sugandha signs off.

Also Read | VIDEO: Rahul Vaidya dances with ladylove Disha Parmar on his song 'Madhanya'; Blends ‘real with reel’

Credits :Pinkvilla

