Television couple Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Mukesh are one of those couples who have redefined the definition of love and togetherness. The two come out the best when with each other and never shy away from pouring love on each other on social media. Currently, they welcomed a little bundle of joy as Rajshri and Gaurav Mukesh welcomed a baby boy this month.

Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Mukesh become parents

After embarking on the journey of togetherness post-marriage, Suhani Si Ek Ladki fame actress Rajshri Rani and actor Gaurav Mukesh have embraced parenthood bliss, recently. The duo was blessed with a baby boy on February 1. As per the reports, the actress shared the delightful news on social media and wrote, "Somehow, Gaurav wished for our baby to be born in February because it is the month of love, and that’s exactly what happened."

Expressing his joy on holding his little munchkin for the first time, Gaurav Mukesh called it a surreal experience. He mentioned having no words that could define his feelings and emotions. Referring to it as an emotional moment, Mukesh stated that he still felt like a child and had turned into a father, now. He even expressed how fatherhood had led him to feel the responsibilities.

Advertisement

Well, as of now, the couple is yet to name their child. The new mama stated how decisions are being made in a joint family. The Imlie actress explained that they came up with so many names but haven't decided yet. Expressing how choosing a baby's name is a special process, Rajshri said that they want to take time to find a perfect name that would resonate with all family members.

About Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Mukesh

Both Rajshri and Gaurav have worked in a couple of television shows and their love story blossomed on the television sets. The two got hitched in November 2020 in an intimate wedding in Gwalior. They have worked on similar sets and share many fond memories of each other. Last year, the couple completed three years of marriage.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: When simplicity meets elegance! Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan redefines Indian aesthetics in cotton saree; WATCH