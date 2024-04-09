Playing the character of Surya Pratap Reddy in Imlie following the show's recent leap, Sai Ketan Rao has become a well-known face. He first gained recognition for his role in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. In a special conversation with Pinkvilla, Sai Ketan Rao discussed his bond with former co-star Shivangi Khedkar from the same show.

Sai Ketan Rao on his chemistry with Shivangi Khedkar

When asked about his great chemistry with Shivangi and whether it becomes a challenge to win over fans with another actress, Sai Ketan Rao stated, “Yes, people are fixed to a certain notion, but as actors, one should explore, and even the audience should be ready to explore and digest. It is sometimes difficult, but we are working towards a better goal too. And definitely, I would work back with Shivangi if the opportunity arises; we both did speak on that. Opportunity should come our way.”

Sai Ketan Rao’s off-screen chemistry with Shivangi Khedkar

Sai clarified that he is not dating anyone when questioned about his off-screen chemistry with Shivangi Khedkar. "No, I am not dating anyone. We are just good co-actors and good friends at the workplace. I feel as an actor, one should focus on work more rather than other deviations," the actor stated.

Sai and Shivangi met on the sets of Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali. Their on-screen chemistry garnered high praise from the viewers. After the show, the duo were often spotted hanging out together.

More about Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao started his acting career with a small role in a Telugu film named Devil in Disguise. The actor became popular with the show Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali. He has also been featured in the show Chashni. Starting in November 2020, Imlie is among the popular television shows with Sumbul Touqueer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles. The show has undergone several changes and leaps in the past three years. After a generation leap, it stars Adrija Rao who is playing the role of Imlie, and Sai Ketan Rao who portrays the character of Surya Pratap Reddy.

