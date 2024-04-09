Sai Ketan Rao is currently playing the role of Surya Reddy in Imlie alongside Adrija Roy, as the show recently took a generational leap. The actor gained popularity with the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Sai Ketan Rao opened up about his character as Surya Pratap Reddy on the show and his bond with co-star Adrija.

Sai Ketan Rao on playing the role of Surya Reddy

Speaking about his character as Surya Reddy, the Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actor shared, “It’s easy to say but not that easy as my first show was Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali back in 2021, I had lost the touch of the accent though I gathered it back, unfortunately, TV doesn't give efficient time for preparation due to telecast but I managed it and doing as per the scene requirement.”

Sai Ketan Rao’s bond with his co-star Adrija Roy

Sai spoke about his bond with co-actor Adrija Roy who is playing the role of Imlie, he stated, “We have bonded well from the first day of the shoot and it’s going well.”

Rao also shared his thoughts on the changes in character dynamics. When asked about the shift from the fun banter between Imlie and Agastya to the new chemistry with Surya, Rao said, “Yes, such banters will be coming in between Surya and Imlie too and I think such banters are loved by the audience.”

Sai Ketan Rao’s thoughts about transitioning from Agastya to Surya Reddy

Reflecting on the transition from Agastya to Surya Reddy, the actor expressed gratitude for the opportunity. He said that both roles are close to him. He stated, “Firstly, I am thankful for this chance, as in daily soap actors usually get a fixed role but for me, I am served with another role too from Agastya to Surya, and for an actor, it gives me freedom other dimensions too. Yes, both the roles are close to me.”

More about Sai Ketan Rao

Imlie is one of the popular television shows. It was started in November 2020, with Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles. The show has gone through a lot of changes and leaps over the past three years. Sai Ketan Rao began his acting career with a small role in a Telugu film named Devil in Disguise. The actor rose to fame with the show Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali. He has also been featured in the show Chashni.

