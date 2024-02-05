Ayesha Khan created much buzz after she entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Her dynamics with Munawar Faruqui was one of the major highlights of the season and will be remembered by the audience for a long time. Now, since Bigg Boss 17 has come to an end, the actress is focused on her upcoming projects and career front.

Undeniably, Ayesha was often referred to as one of the most beautiful and stylish female contestants on the show. Continuing to flaunt her beauty, she recently treated fans with an aesthetic clip while wearing a cotton saree.

Ayesha Khan looks like a fresh breeze

A few hours ago, Ayesha Khan turned heads with her mesmerizing fashion statement that redefined the elegance of classic Indian attire. The Bigg Boss 17 fame exuded desi vibes as she draped an indigo cotton saree that did not fail to reflect her timeless beauty. It definitely creates a deadly combination of elegance and comfort.

The block-printed designs of the saree create a mesmerizing visual impact. It not only celebrates her curves, but Ayesha has set another definition for the aesthetics of Indian attire. The saree is wonderfully matched with a plain blue blouse. Featuring sleek straps and a plunging neckline, the blouse looks both comfortable and stylish. So, this summer, let yourself embrace elegance and exude sophistication by wearing block-printed cotton sarees.

Have a look at Ayesha Khan's video:

Furthermore, she took the minimalistic route to accessories. Ayesha Khan's choice of jewelry is again spectacular as she opted for silver oxidized earrings and a ring. The traditional accessories complement her outfit’s overall allure, don't you think so?

Coming to her hair and makeup, Ayesha Khan turns out to be perfect again. She left her tresses open and styled it into loose curls that perfectly framed her face. Her kohl-rimmed eyes and smokey eye shadow look elevate her entire delicate ensemble.

The small black bindi and pretty pink lip shade highlighted her radiant beauty. So, Ayesha's look is all about simplicity, elegance, and Indian aesthetics. We are in awe of her amazing taste.

About Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan rose to popularity after becoming a wild card entrant of Bigg BozsWhile Ayesha Khan was locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, she turned out to be a hot potato for multiple reasons. However, one of the most prominent factors was her friction with Munawar Faruqui. She entered the controversial house and accused Munawar Faruqui of cheating her and revealed that the comedian did two-timing.

Further, she landed numerous serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui. The actress claimed that he sent a marriage proposal to a famous influencer while dating his ex-girlfriend. She even accused him of approaching girls in the name of music videos.

Besides all this, Ayesha Khan developed a friendly bond with Ankita Lokhande. After coming out of the house, the former shared a note for the Pavitra Rishta fame and expressed her respect towards Ankita. Apparently, Khan formed a cordial bond with Abhishek Kumar, who emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. Speaking of her eviction, Ayesha Khan got evicted at the eighth spot.

As of now, Ayesha Khan is focusing on her career, and we might see her in a couple of upcoming projects. She also maintains an active social media presence.

